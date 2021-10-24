AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 3.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.76. 367,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

