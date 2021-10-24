Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

NYSE:BCH opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

