Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

