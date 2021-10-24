Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,222 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

