Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

