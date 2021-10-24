Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 604.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 166.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR opened at $55.68 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

