Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

CCXI stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.