Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.67 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of i3 Verticals worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $762.36 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.