Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 47,685 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Agenus worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agenus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.