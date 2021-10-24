Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,965 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Alector worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alector by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Alector by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

