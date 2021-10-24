Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of CalAmp worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

