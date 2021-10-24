Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.52. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

