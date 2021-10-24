Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

