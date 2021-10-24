Barclays Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $675.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

