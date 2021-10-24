Barclays Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,715.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $99,888,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

