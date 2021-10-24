Barclays Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $358.19 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

