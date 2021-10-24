Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Friday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

