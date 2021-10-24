Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

