Barclays Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Shares of DG opened at €90.77 ($106.79) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.20. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

