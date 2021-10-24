Barclays Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.16 ($82.55).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €61.26 ($72.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.