BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.