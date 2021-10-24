Beam Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and $6.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,593,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

