Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 opened at €145.80 ($171.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

