Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 5,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,741.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £58.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.88%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

