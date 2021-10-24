Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

XAIR stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.46. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

