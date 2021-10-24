BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $594.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

