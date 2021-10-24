Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,184,868 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCYP. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens bought 13,000 shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.