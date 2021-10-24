Binamon Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Binamon has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and $5.77 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00069459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00103967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.58 or 0.99842586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.54 or 0.06623228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

