Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Overweight at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.87 EPS.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.56.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
