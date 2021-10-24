Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Overweight at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $450.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.87 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.56.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

