BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $11,516.48 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $11,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

