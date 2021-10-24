BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

