Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BTBT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a P/E ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 4.82. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
