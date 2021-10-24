Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTBT opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a P/E ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 4.82. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

