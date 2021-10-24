Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $8.11 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $1,113.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00305392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00112629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

