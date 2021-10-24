BitDAO (BIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $17.09 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00069579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,032.64 or 0.99995546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.51 or 0.06660912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021742 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

