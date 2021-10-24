BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

