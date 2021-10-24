BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,013,600 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 253.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV opened at $24.36 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.