BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,231 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Vishay Precision Group worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPG opened at $34.39 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

