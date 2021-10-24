BlackRock Inc. Has $33.91 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

