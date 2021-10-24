BlackRock Inc. Has $35.65 Million Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.64% of Regis worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 348.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

