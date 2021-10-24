BlackRock Inc. Has $36.45 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

