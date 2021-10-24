BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,402,975 Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,978,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMAT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.