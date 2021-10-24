BlackRock Inc. Sells 133,066 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.84% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $34,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

