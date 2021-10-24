BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 58.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

