Blocknet Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $109,049.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,153,784 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

