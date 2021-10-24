BlueMar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWK shares. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

