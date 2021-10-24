BlueMar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises 2.2% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.44.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

