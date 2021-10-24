BlueMar Capital Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $95,064,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $37.70 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.