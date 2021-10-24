BMO Capital Markets Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $65.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brinker International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brinker International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

