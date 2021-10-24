BMO Capital Markets Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $38.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.55.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.