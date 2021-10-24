BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,837.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $54,837.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,581,412 coins and its circulating supply is 778,550,679 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

